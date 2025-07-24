Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and BTCS are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are significantly tied to digital assets or blockchain technology—examples include crypto exchanges, mining firms, and firms holding large bitcoin reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the price movements and industry developments of cryptocurrencies without owning the tokens themselves. Their performance often correlates with overall crypto market trends as well as the companies’ execution of their blockchain-related strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.55. 31,108,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,134,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,413,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of BTCS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,263. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTCS

Read More