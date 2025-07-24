Bank Stocks To Watch Today – July 22nd

Invesco QQQ, SoFi Technologies, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities representing ownership in banking institutions that accept deposits, extend loans, and provide payment and wealth?management services. Their share prices and dividend payouts are driven by factors such as net interest margins, credit quality, and regulatory changes. Investors often hold bank stocks both for income and as a barometer of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $560.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,553,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,434,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $566.06.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 41,850,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,412,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. 7,783,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,412,075. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

