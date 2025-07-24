Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,033 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,128 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe stock opened at $372.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

