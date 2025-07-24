iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $637.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $642.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $608.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $637.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

