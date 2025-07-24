Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $473.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

