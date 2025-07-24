Promising Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – July 22nd

Quanta Services, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are equity shares of companies involved in generating, distributing or servicing sustainable power sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and bioenergy. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the growth potential driven by technological innovation and supportive environmental policies as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. While often aligned with ESG and socially responsible investing goals, they can carry volatility from regulatory changes, evolving technologies and commodity-price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.45. The stock had a trading volume of 709,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,857. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $405.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 16,734,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,327,476. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,262. Southern has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60.

