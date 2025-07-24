Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,428 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,665,000 after acquiring an additional 94,374 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 847,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.