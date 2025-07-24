Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $283.69 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.