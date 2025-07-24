Financial & Tax Architects LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,480 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.