SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 1,575 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

