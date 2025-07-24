Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,627,000 after buying an additional 52,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,018,000 after buying an additional 385,864 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,280.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,257.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,193.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.