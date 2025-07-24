KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 399.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $223.31 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

