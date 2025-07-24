Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 127.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 80.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.16.

Shopify Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.