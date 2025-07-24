Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after buying an additional 1,771,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cigna Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 514,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $304.27 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

