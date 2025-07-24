Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.