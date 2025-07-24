Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Shares Acquired by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BG Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

FMDE stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

