JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $214.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.94.

MasTec Stock Up 4.7%

MTZ stock opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. MasTec’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in MasTec by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

