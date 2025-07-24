Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.36 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STGW. Benchmark cut shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -524.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,014,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,503,446.46. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 24,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,858.80. This represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 702,193 shares of company stock worth $3,044,496. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter worth $74,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

