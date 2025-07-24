iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,480 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 2.7% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,174,000 after buying an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 534,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

