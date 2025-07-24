Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $300.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.69. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.