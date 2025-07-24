J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after buying an additional 771,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $776.00 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $790.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.55.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

