IMA Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:NVS opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.