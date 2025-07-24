J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 959,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,811,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.13 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

