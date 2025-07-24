Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

