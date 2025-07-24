Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 101,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

