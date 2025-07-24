Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $28.02 Million Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 5.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in American Express by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 1,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in American Express by 46.9% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $308.72 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

