iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IEI opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.