iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,658,000 after buying an additional 379,922 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

