Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $661,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

