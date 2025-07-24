Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

