Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.