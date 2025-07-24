Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,873 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 445,272 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 480,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 145,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

