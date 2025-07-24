SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

