Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

