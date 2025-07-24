Burney Co. Buys 63,807 Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 223.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,807 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,004,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,720,000 after acquiring an additional 635,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 572,531 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,598,000 after buying an additional 463,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,085,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,422,000 after buying an additional 380,749 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

