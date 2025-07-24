American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

