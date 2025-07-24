GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $272.80. The firm has a market cap of $278.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

