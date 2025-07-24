Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFAT opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
