Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 541,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,712,072.50. This represents a 19.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,759 shares of company stock worth $200,883,431 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $7,339,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.