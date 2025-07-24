Forge Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Forge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 9.9% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after acquiring an additional 717,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,059,000 after acquiring an additional 172,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.