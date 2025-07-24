AE Wealth Management LLC Has $20.70 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $20,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average of $213.67. The firm has a market cap of $278.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

