JMP Securities Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $825.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $725.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.08.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.2%

AXON stock opened at $705.22 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $830.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.34, a PEG ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.