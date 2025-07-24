1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,195.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 1,024,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

