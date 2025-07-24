1492 Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,428 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 677.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.