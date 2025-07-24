Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells 47,478 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 47,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 555,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,504,791.20. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IonQ Trading Up 3.0%

IONQ opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.55.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IonQ by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IonQ by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,151 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

