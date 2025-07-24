IMA Advisory Services Inc. Invests $866,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $187.01 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

