Amazon.com (AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $161.80 billion for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.81. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total transaction of $536,651,023.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 887,933,999 shares in the company, valued at $203,683,180,030.61. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

