Abel Hall LLC Buys Shares of 12,613 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.