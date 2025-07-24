1492 Capital Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 248.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GEN Restaurant Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 148,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of GENK opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. GEN Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Michael Cowan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,751.10. The trade was a 719.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

