1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $874,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MHO opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.64.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.